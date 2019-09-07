Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Lifted Position; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Value Rose, Holder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Lowered by $16.92 Million Its Stake

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 93.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 23,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $836.32. About 271,248 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR; 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Will Report to Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol; 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $235; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FINALIZING PLANS FOR A NEW CMO; 15/05/2018 – Slate Path Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Chipotle; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 15596.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 77,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 78,481 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.42M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.81 million for 66.80 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors look for sizzle in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Proved The Doubters Wrong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 167,223 shares to 215,217 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nci Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 110,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Avangrid Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cap Impact Advsr Lc holds 4,235 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Atria Invs Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 46,032 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). First Personal Service owns 27 shares. 837 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Lc. Fincl Architects has 9 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 38,947 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 3,472 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 68,609 shares. Northern holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 282,607 shares. Ent Corp stated it has 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Geode Lc holds 0.06% or 339,065 shares. Blair William Co Il invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).