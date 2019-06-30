Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shareholder Duncker Streett & Company Has Cut Its Stake by $720,000; Srb Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Has Trimmed by $665,000

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $146.46. About 665,488 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $97.61. About 23.38 million shares traded or 486.54% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Ltd Liability Com invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 2.54 million were reported by Akre Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Shelter Mutual, a Missouri-based fund reported 96,900 shares. Andra Ap reported 43,600 shares stake. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) has 540 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 3,190 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Lpl Lc invested in 0% or 11,056 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt Com reported 17,934 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.24% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,510 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,825 shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 0.37% or 527,864 shares in its portfolio.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $352,538 activity.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67M for 32.99 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

