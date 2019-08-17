Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shareholder Cambiar Investors Has Cut Position; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Value Rose, Oarsman Capital Lowered by $1.32 Million Its Position

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 348,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 1.95 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.69 million, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $103.56. About 3.26M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 74.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 20,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6,768 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $440,000, down from 27,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 6.24 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg by 586,262 shares to 4.75M shares, valued at $96.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) by 4.41M shares in the quarter, for a total of 43.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN).

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM) by 13,904 shares to 73,542 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG).