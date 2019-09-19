Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Share Price Declined While Eulav Asset Management Cut Its Holding; White Pine Investment Co Has Trimmed Ford Motor Co (F) Position by $2.76 Million

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 24.14 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 04/04/2018 – Car Connection: Report: Chevy Sonic, Ford Taurus and Fiesta days numbered in US; 09/04/2018 – STREETSCOOTER: FORD TRANSIT DEALERS TO SELL WORK, WORK L MODELS; 17/05/2018 – Mercedes to restart Alabama SUV plant next week after parts shortage; 10/04/2018 – FORD PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS JIM FARLEY TOLD REPORTERS; 03/04/2018 – Calgary Hrld: Doug Ford’s Ontario Conservative platform to emerge piece by piece in slow reveal; 09/05/2018 – Ford is facing some tough decisions after a fire knocked out production at a supplier’s plant in Michigan; 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS DECISION ON MOVING TO MONTHLY SALES ‘NOT IMMINENT’; 25/04/2018 – FORD’S CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 26/04/2018 – U.S. April auto sales seen down nearly 8 pct – J.D. Power and LMC; 09/05/2018 – Ford Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.45-Adj EPS $1.70

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76M, down from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.82. About 1.26M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $211.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 5,492 shares to 8,756 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 6,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C had bought 10,000 shares worth $95,950 on Monday, July 29. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR also bought $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Management Ltd reported 150,000 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 8,852 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl holds 0% or 305 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Llc owns 1,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 412,075 shares stake. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank owns 11,838 shares. Raymond James Advsrs reported 1.95M shares stake. First Interstate National Bank stated it has 537 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The New York-based Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 1,122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md invested in 27,900 shares.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16B for 7.97 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 95,000 shares to 615,000 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58 million for 16.64 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.