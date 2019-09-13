NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Reaches $109.90 After 4.00% Down Move; Motley Fool Asset Management Upped Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding

The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $109.9. About 294,648 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge MarketsThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $30.64B company. It was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $105.50 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NXPI worth $1.23B less.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc acquired 220,750 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 441,500 shares with $14.39 million value, up from 220,750 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $19.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 383,828 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.60M for 16.96 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $111’s average target is 1.00% above currents $109.9 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 12 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by PiperJaffray. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 29 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11400 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Mizuho.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency , analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.64 billion. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions. It has a 15.5 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secure identification solutions comprising passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is -7.13% below currents $33.65 stock price. Fastenal had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, June 14. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $3100 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $2900 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12.

