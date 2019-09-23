Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Market Value Declined While Cambridge Advisors Trimmed Holding by $346,290; As Enerplus (ERF) Stock Declined, Holder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Lifted Stake

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 3,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 10,290 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, down from 13,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.26. About 607,952 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 21/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 255.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 216,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 301,702 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 84,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 340,900 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D

Cambridge Advisors Inc, which manages about $259.03 million and $302.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 15,963 shares to 206,098 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 6,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58 million for 16.40 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11,237 shares to 23,225 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 384,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 667,621 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

