Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Market Value Declined While Bailard Has Boosted Holding; Salem Investment Counselors Stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) Increased by $350,350 as Share Value Declined

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 37,550 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 30,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 4.04M shares traded or 23.20% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED; 16/05/2018 – IP SAYS SMURFIT ‘DEPRIVING SHAREHOLDERS’ OF OPPORTUNITY; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5); 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 4,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 35,745 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 31,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $102.17. About 3.53M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25.35 million were reported by State Street Corp. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.02% or 3,600 shares. Burney has 0.23% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 146,742 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Premier Asset Management Ltd owns 32,545 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 69,898 shares. Central Bank & Trust Trust holds 65 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 23,500 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 20,652 shares. 4,470 were reported by Hourglass Cap Ltd Com. 391,110 were accumulated by Fmr Lc. Washington Trust Natl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 2,564 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 8,550 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gradient Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,055 shares.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 7,318 shares to 237,471 shares, valued at $11.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,044 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).