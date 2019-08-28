Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Market Valuation Declined While Yakira Capital Management Has Cut by $1.76 Million Its Holding; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Boosted Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake by $67.24 Million

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 53.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 2.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 6.88M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.70M, up from 4.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.13. About 1.54 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 46,061 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 66,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.49. About 420,926 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Limited Partnership reported 576,810 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Ltd owns 13,427 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 200,922 shares. Cap Guardian reported 0.62% stake. Moors & Cabot Inc owns 481,394 shares. 284,345 were reported by Nbw Cap Limited Co. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur stated it has 18,696 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership reported 556,900 shares stake. Bollard Gp Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc holds 1.1% or 2.72M shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). New York-based Estabrook Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 49,277 are held by Farmers And Merchants. Mariner Ltd accumulated 634,571 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 77,130 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $79.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 16,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 664,659 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400. ARMSTRONG ALAN S had bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.

