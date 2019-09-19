Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding Held by Sessa Capital Im Lp; As Commvault Systems (CVLT) Valuation Declined, Retirement Systems Of Alabama Raised by $598,878 Its Stake

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 12,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 228,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, up from 216,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $44.49. About 204,709 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – COST-STRUCTURE INITIATIVES IDENTIFIED FOR COMMVAULT INCLUDE DE-LAYERING OF MANAGEMENT POSITIONS, RE-EVALUATING GO-TO-MARKET MODEL; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS ELLIOTT’S NOMINEES TO BOARD OF COMMVAULT INCLUDE MARTHA BEJAR, WENDY LANE, JOHN MCCORMACK, CHUCK MORAN; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT NOMINATES FOUR DIRECTORS TO COMMVAULT BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Etf Managers Group Buys New 2.2% Position in CommVault; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT 4Q REV. $184.9M, EST. $187.0M; 10/04/2018 – Commvault lnnovates With New Proactive Customer Support Framework & Announces Seventh Consecutive Year Of Beating Industry Averages In Customer Support Satisfaction; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT HAS HAD INITIAL TALKS WITH ELLIOTT; 29/03/2018 – Tintri and Commvault Automate Data Protection for Customer Applications; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Ops Committee to Be Formed to Evaluate Margin and Rev Growth Opportunities; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Directors Will Be Identified by Elliott, Subject to Approval of Bd

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 575,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.13 million, up from 460,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $108.75. About 619,480 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $883.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 862,677 shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 578,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.79, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold CVLT shares while 72 reduced holdings.

