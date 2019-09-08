Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Yakira Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.76 Million; Verition Fund Management Trimmed Its Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $2.98 Million as Market Value Declined

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 46,061 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 66,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.42M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 31/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O SAYS CO PARTNERED WITH TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES AND HAS SIGNED AN MOU; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 65.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 69,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 36,588 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 105,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infrareit Inc by 172,599 shares to 194,073 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 86,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $435.14 million for 16.33 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NXP Accelerates Mass Development of Voice Controlled Devices with Turnkey Local Commands Solution – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NSC, MMM, NXPI – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NXP Demonstrates Next Generation Solution For Dolby Atmos Enabled Sound Bars and AV Receivers – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXPI vs. MXIM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Put) (NYSE:CVS) by 19,000 shares to 24,000 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (Put) (NYSE:DRI) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 20.85 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.