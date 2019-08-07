Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Stake as Shares Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Affinity Investment Advisors Upped Its Holding by $4.03 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.58M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $99.4. About 1.13 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,415 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,689 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 86,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 13.18M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 72,640 shares to 166,189 shares, valued at $16.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial In (NYSE:PRU) by 25,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,734 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN).

date 2019-08-07

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Management holds 3.2% or 76,502 shares. Hm Cap Mngmt Lc has 19,578 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Services Company Ma invested 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 5,943 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 38.41 million shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,832 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parkwood Ltd owns 104,995 shares. Williams Jones & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 932,615 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. L & S Advisors holds 1.75% or 110,556 shares. First Bancorp Sioux Falls holds 4.8% or 11,946 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Co reported 3.6% stake. Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fir Tree Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 999,374 shares or 10.08% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2.05% stake.

