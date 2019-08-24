Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Position by $11.88 Million as Valuation Declined; Dsm Capital Partners Has Trimmed 58.Com (WUBA) Position by $2.93 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.58 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 5.24 million shares traded or 39.52% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in 58.Com (WUBA) by 77.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 45,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 13,115 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, down from 58,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in 58.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 1.47 million shares traded or 70.78% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 345,000 shares to 845,000 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 365,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

