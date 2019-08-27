Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Soroban Capital Partners LP Lifted Its Stake by $59.94 Million; Cannell Capital Has Upped Limelight Networks (LLNW) Stake by $6.90 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 681,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 6.00 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.41 million, up from 5.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $100.85. About 323,904 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW) by 458.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 2.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.44% . The hedge fund held 2.80M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 501,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 23,044 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 15/03/2018 Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 08/05/2018 – RBNZ Governor Set to Steal Limelight in Monetary Policy Debut; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to; 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Limelight Networks; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai Technologies Settlement Terms Undisclosed; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 26/03/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. to Issue First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, April 19, 2018

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 2.13 million shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $259.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $95,596 activity. Malhotra Sajid bought $45,600 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 305,247 shares to 186,960 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 1.91 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX).

