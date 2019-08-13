Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Increased Its Holding by $59.94 Million; Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Increased Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $507,381 as Market Value Rose

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 4,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 473,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.61M, up from 469,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 291,445 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 681,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 6.00 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.41M, up from 5.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 52,460 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 2.13 million shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $259.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 28,931 shares to 993,281 shares, valued at $163.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 121,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,727 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).