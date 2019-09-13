Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Smith Salley & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake; Alleghany Del (Y) Stock Price Rose While Central Securities Trimmed Stake by $2.72 Million

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 21,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 19,399 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, down from 40,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $110.59. About 1.05M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22 million, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $770.43. About 27,327 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Science Applications Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Slack: Overfull Valuation Taking Its Toll – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 3,546 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt accumulated 5,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 9,721 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Inc accumulated 463,705 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 655 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And accumulated 24,432 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Veritable LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 82,789 shares. 37,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 364,016 shares. Macquarie Grp stated it has 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Leavell Invest Mngmt reported 887 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Speece Thorson Capital Group Incorporated reported 17,283 shares.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 EPS, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99M for 28.08 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $655.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 20 shares to 30 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: BOOM, LAMR, NXPI – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do NXP Semiconductors’s (NASDAQ:NXPI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting NXPI Put And Call Options For May 3rd – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.