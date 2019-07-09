Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Salem Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Stake by $556,750; As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Cut Holding

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 44,944 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 80.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 8,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $95.57. About 1.10 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 17,690 shares to 160,603 shares, valued at $11.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.09 million for 16.14 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.44 million for 92.28 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.