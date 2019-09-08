Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Proxima Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Raised Position by $636,000

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,766 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 31,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 34,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 65,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.42 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 28,000 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,500 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies LP stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cullen Cap Mngmt Llc owns 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,074 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership accumulated 75,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 0.07% or 38,172 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,169 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co invested in 0.16% or 1.65M shares. Veritas Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 819,819 shares or 4.32% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). New York-based Qs Investors has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 185,606 shares. 21,402 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated. Ledyard Bancshares holds 0.11% or 15,759 shares. Fayerweather Charles has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) invested in 242,466 shares or 4.06% of the stock. Kiltearn Llp invested 2.71% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $435.14 million for 16.33 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.