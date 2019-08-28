Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Proxima Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Declined; As Tjx Cos (Tjx) (TJX) Share Price Rose, Curbstone Financial Management Upped Position by $1.64 Million

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 34,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 65,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.71. About 371,446 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (TJX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 30,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 63,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 32,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 856,386 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (NYSE:T) by 17,578 shares to 45,162 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH) by 25,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,088 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

