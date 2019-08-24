Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Pentwater Capital Management LP Decreased Holding by $713.42 Million as Valuation Declined; Essex Financial Services Maintains Stake in Exelon (EXC)

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 8,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 15,646 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 7,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 5.86M shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Net $585M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 8.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.08 million, down from 10.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 5.24 million shares traded or 39.52% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc by 70,000 shares to 365,000 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Investment Advisors Inc has invested 1.29% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Rafferty Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 7,584 shares. 4,847 are owned by Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc. West Family Invests Inc owns 18,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,108 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 77 shares. Electron Cap Prns Limited Co reported 14.96% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Bp Public Ltd reported 241,000 shares stake. Wasatch Incorporated stated it has 147,847 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs Lc holds 0.05% or 20,319 shares. Counselors reported 69,148 shares. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 23,785 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Limited Company reported 8,500 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 1.08 million shares.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11,386 shares to 19,143 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,579 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).