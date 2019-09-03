Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Duncker Streett & Company Has Trimmed Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Weitz Investment Management Boosted Its Stake

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 1,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.60 million, up from 13,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.74. About 2.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 22/05/2018 – Instead, Amazon will remain focused on offering “complementary” services through bank partnerships that ultimately drive sales volume and traffic to its core site; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 06/03/2018 – Target Declines After Amazon Fight Puts the Squeeze on Margins; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 30/04/2018 – Asda and Sainsbury’s deal is an ‘Amazon protection program,’ investment manager says

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company's stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $27.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $99.35. About 1.13M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $443.36M for 15.33 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,070 shares to 23,325 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 105,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

