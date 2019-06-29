Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Cannell Peter B & Company Cut Position as Stock Rose; Monetary Management Group Upped Mastercard (MA) Holding

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,620 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 11,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $264.53. About 4.40 million shares traded or 22.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 11,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,865 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 24,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $97.61. About 23.38M shares traded or 488.32% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 03/05/2018 – Pain Spreads Among Hedge Fund Favorites as Adient to NXP Tumble; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06 million for 16.49 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 33,365 shares to 139,490 shares, valued at $21.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,966 shares to 1,425 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dow Dupont Inc Com by 23,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,447 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).