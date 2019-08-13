Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Bluefin Trading Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Declined; As Autohome (ATHM) Valuation Declined, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Decreased Its Stake by $6.84 Million

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 27.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 65,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 169,635 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.83M, down from 234,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $79.43. About 313,864 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 78.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 3.84M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.99M, down from 4.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $101.71. About 1.83M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 8.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $121.60 million for 19.28 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 224,940 shares to 390,984 shares, valued at $13.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 92,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Spn Adr.

