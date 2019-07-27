NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) and Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Contrasting side by side

Since NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) are part of the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors N.V. 94 3.16 N/A 6.61 15.15 Microchip Technology Incorporated 87 4.37 N/A 1.48 58.17

Table 1 highlights NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Microchip Technology Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Microchip Technology Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than NXP Semiconductors N.V. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. NXP Semiconductors N.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology Incorporated, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors N.V. 0.00% 19.1% 9.9% Microchip Technology Incorporated 0.00% 0.6% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Microchip Technology Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Microchip Technology Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Microchip Technology Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors N.V. 0 2 3 2.60 Microchip Technology Incorporated 0 1 7 2.88

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s upside potential is 3.36% at a $105.8 consensus price target. Competitively Microchip Technology Incorporated has a consensus price target of $107.75, with potential upside of 9.83%. Based on the data shown earlier, Microchip Technology Incorporated is looking more favorable than NXP Semiconductors N.V., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Microchip Technology Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 0% respectively. About 86.4% of NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.19% of Microchip Technology Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NXP Semiconductors N.V. -1.31% 0.95% 9.02% 19.69% -9.54% 36.69% Microchip Technology Incorporated -6.27% -10.25% -5.91% 18.95% -8.2% 19.3%

For the past year NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Microchip Technology Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors NXP Semiconductors N.V. beats Microchip Technology Incorporated.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions. The company also provides secure identification solutions comprising passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, it delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices, including microcontrollers, as well as secure mobile transaction solutions and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Further, the company provides standard semiconductor components, such as small signal discretes, power discretes, protection and signal conditioning devices, and standard logic devices. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. NXP Semiconductors N.V. markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.