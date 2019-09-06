NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) is a company in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NXP Semiconductors N.V. has 80.8% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.33% institutional ownership for its rivals. 86.4% of NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has NXP Semiconductors N.V. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors N.V. 0.00% 19.10% 9.90% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares NXP Semiconductors N.V. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors N.V. N/A 97 15.64 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

NXP Semiconductors N.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio NXP Semiconductors N.V. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for NXP Semiconductors N.V. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors N.V. 0 2 6 2.75 Industry Average 1.50 2.73 5.00 2.65

$111 is the average target price of NXP Semiconductors N.V., with a potential upside of 5.21%. The potential upside of the rivals is 46.22%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, NXP Semiconductors N.V. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NXP Semiconductors N.V. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NXP Semiconductors N.V. -2% 3.47% -1.52% 17.86% 9.03% 41.09% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year NXP Semiconductors N.V. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NXP Semiconductors N.V. are 1.4 and 1. Competitively, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s rivals have 3.44 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Risk and Volatility

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.26. Competitively, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s peers’ beta is 1.44 which is 44.25% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

NXP Semiconductors N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions. The company also provides secure identification solutions comprising passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, it delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices, including microcontrollers, as well as secure mobile transaction solutions and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Further, the company provides standard semiconductor components, such as small signal discretes, power discretes, protection and signal conditioning devices, and standard logic devices. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. NXP Semiconductors N.V. markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.