NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Analysts See $1.62 EPS; Haemonetics Has 0.83 Sentiment

Haemonetics Corp (HAE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 98 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 118 sold and decreased their equity positions in Haemonetics Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 48.38 million shares, down from 48.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Haemonetics Corp in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 82 Increased: 57 New Position: 41.

Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report $1.62 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 10.50% from last quarter’s $1.81 EPS. NXPI’s profit would be $451.59 million giving it 16.64 P/E if the $1.62 EPS is correct. After having $2.00 EPS previously, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s analysts see -19.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $107.8. About 1.01M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 31/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O SAYS CO PARTNERED WITH TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES AND HAS SIGNED AN MOU; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $125.09. About 75,866 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS™ Enhanced Software with YES™ Technology; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results: November 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Haemonetics Appoints Stewart W. Strong As President, Global Hospital – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Haemonetics Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HAE) 12% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.35 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It has a 134.51 P/E ratio. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma clients to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

Healthcor Management L.P. holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation for 350,190 shares. Eminence Capital Lp owns 880,219 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jackson Square Partners Llc has 1.22% invested in the company for 1.96 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Group Inc. has invested 1.12% in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 133,700 shares.

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 26.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.56 per share. HAE’s profit will be $36.05 million for 44.05 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency , analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.05 billion. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions. It has a 15.2 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secure identification solutions comprising passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems.

Among 7 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $111.14’s average target is 3.10% above currents $107.8 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform” on Monday, July 29. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by PiperJaffray. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 12.