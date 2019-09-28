NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Analysts See $1.62 EPS; Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Shorts Lowered By 0.91%

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) had a decrease of 0.91% in short interest. DB’s SI was 57.44M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.91% from 57.97 million shares previously. With 5.29M avg volume, 11 days are for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s short sellers to cover DB’s short positions. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.56. About 3.77M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 09/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Sewing: New Leadership Won’t Accept Missed Targets; 14/03/2018 – 95UL: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 270P FROM 260P; 09/05/2018 – ISS URGES AGAINST RESOLUTION TO OUST DEUTSCHE BANK’S ACHLEITNER; 27/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK: PRIVATE, COMMERCIAL STILL CORE IN OTHER MARKETS; 24/04/2018 – LEXIN FINTECH HOLDINGS LTD LX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 12/04/2018 – S&P PLACED DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 15/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK:REGULARLY DOES CALCULATION UPON SUPERV REQUEST:SZ; 21/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Names Lynne as Asia Transaction Banking Head; 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61

Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report $1.62 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 10.50% from last quarter's $1.81 EPS. NXPI's profit would be $451.59 million giving it 16.44 P/E if the $1.62 EPS is correct. After having $2.00 EPS previously, NXP Semiconductors N.V.'s analysts see -19.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $106.53. About 2.44M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency , analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.70 billion. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions. It has a 15.02 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secure identification solutions comprising passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance" on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's What We Like About NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)'s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on September 08, 2019

Among 7 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $111.14’s average target is 4.33% above currents $106.53 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, June 12 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Monday, July 29. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Mizuho.