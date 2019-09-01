Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Shareholder Logan Capital Management Has Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Declined; Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Share Value Declined While Heitman Real Estate Securities Cut Its Stake

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 79,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.23M, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 505,053 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 37,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 74,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 1.28M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (NYSE:MMC) by 30,442 shares to 77,879 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Com (NYSE:ABC).

