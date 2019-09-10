Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Holder Gabelli Securities Has Decreased Its Holding; As Transcanada (TRP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Energy Income Partners Raised Its Position

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 97,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 32,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 130,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $106.92. About 958,550 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 136,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 9.47 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.61M, up from 9.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 594,236 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada withdraws proposal for program for Marketlink oil pipeline; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS IT’S LOOKING `VERY POSITIVE’ FOR LNG CANADA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO – EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BILLION IN 2020 – CEO AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 27/04/2018 – Keystone XL Stuck in Limbo as TransCanada Fights Legal Threats; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Adj EPS C$0.98; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Encompasses Jan 1, 2018-Dec 31, 2019

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $435.91 million for 16.50 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

