Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) Shareholder Oz Management LP Lifted Stake; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Position in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) by 5336.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.81M, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $101.76. About 916,150 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 91,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 382,325 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 473,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.35M market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 5,694 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 12.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 16/03/2018 SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – ON MARCH 12 J. ADAM SOTHEN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA)

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 27,700 shares to 228,900 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,888 shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc.

Since January 27, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $192,350 activity. Shares for $14,538 were bought by KABBASH CHARLES A on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 1,345 shares valued at $19,998 was bought by SHEARIN JOE A. Another trade for 2,225 shares valued at $33,971 was made by Biagas John Fitzgerald on Monday, February 11. COOK WILLIAM RAND also bought $6,910 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) shares. Shares for $8,250 were bought by STEVENS WILLIAM H on Sunday, January 27.

