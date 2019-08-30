Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) Holding Has Raised by Barclays Plc; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 69,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 464,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.08M, up from 395,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $101.88. About 722,865 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $13.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1772.57. About 2.01M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Amazon’s French Delivery Deal Has Ripples All the Way to Brazil; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 31/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Australia from its US site to avoid sales import tax; 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Atlanta and San Francisco; 10/04/2018 – Google has launched the Google Home and Google Home Mini in India, following Amazon into the market. via @cnbctech; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MGM, I, NXPI – Nasdaq” on September 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: DG, NXPI, CERN, SEIC, FFIC – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Semis gain after NVDA, AMAT beats – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do NXP Semiconductors’s (NASDAQ:NXPI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 27,566 shares to 13,609 shares, valued at $429,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 79,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 528 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (FAS).