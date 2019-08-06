Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI) Market Valuation Declined While Vantage Investment Partners Cut by $2.99 Million Its Stake; Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Shareholder North Star Investment Management Has Upped Holding

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 93.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 9,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 18,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 9,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $121.65. About 5.36M shares traded or 21.58% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 257,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.72M, down from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.9. About 4.04 million shares traded or 0.29% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,038 are owned by Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd. Strategic Serv invested in 0.28% or 15,100 shares. Boston Research And Mngmt holds 3,282 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 143,666 were reported by Meyer Handelman Communications. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 124,909 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mount Vernon Md has 0.42% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fiduciary Tru stated it has 0.2% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Culbertson A N & Co Incorporated stated it has 39,865 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Zacks has 86,531 shares. Essex Investment Co Ltd Liability Co owns 191 shares. Carroll Inc accumulated 0.06% or 4,509 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Company, Georgia-based fund reported 273,937 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd reported 305,135 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,290 shares to 4,310 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 2,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,663 shares, and cut its stake in Gannett Co Inc Com.

