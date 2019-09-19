Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI) Holder Vantage Investment Partners Lifted Stake; As Century Cmntys (CCS) Shares Rose, Q Global Advisors Cut Its Stake

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI) by 29.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 75,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 332,479 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.45M, up from 257,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.82. About 1.26M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 315,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 293,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81 million, down from 609,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 270,855 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Agilent Presents Thought Leader Award to Professor Hualiang Jiang – Yahoo Finance" on September 19, 2019

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $26.48M for 8.71 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $874.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 5,371 shares to 23,611 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble C (NYSE:PG) by 19,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,585 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).