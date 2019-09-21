Nwq Investment Management Company Trimmed Holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) by $7.58 Million; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Position in Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Decreased as Stock Rose

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 52.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 758,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 686,803 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $776.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 3.93 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 85.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 445,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.14% . The institutional investor held 77,784 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, down from 523,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.97 million market cap company. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Networ; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aerohive Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIVE); 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Rev $35.8M; 04/04/2018 – The Industry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 05/04/2018 – David K. Flynn, Affiliates Report Stake In Aerohive Networks; 15/05/2018 – Aerohive® Starts Shipping A3 – Secure Access Management Solution; 05/03/2018 Officer/Dir Liu Disposes 255 Of Aerohive Networks Inc; 12/04/2018 – Aerohive® Helps Customers Look Forward by Looking Back with Historical Comparative Analytics; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive; 30/04/2018 – Aerohive® to Showcase Latest Innovations at Dell Technologies World

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Monotype Imaging Holdings, Tower International, Carrizo Oil & Gas, and Milacron Holdings on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Callon Petroleum Stock: Trade, Wait for Positive Long-Term Triggers – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Carrizo Oil & Gas Surged Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CARRIZO OIL MERGER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ CRZO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CRZO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 89.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) reported 5,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Principal Fin Group holds 0.01% or 1.66M shares. Old West Inv Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.3% or 275,252 shares. Moreover, Usca Ria Ltd Com has 0.14% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Moreover, Lpl Ltd has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co holds 0.56% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. Amer holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 66,318 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Moreover, First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 0.04% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 68,645 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.76% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 528,405 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 189,640 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 27,691 shares to 267,792 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hooker Furniture Corp (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 20,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $63.88 million for 3.04 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 46,381 shares to 202,639 shares, valued at $53.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 33,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Exterran Corp.

More notable recent Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Extreme Networks Completes Acquisition of Aerohive Networks – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Subscription growth a bright spot in mixed Aerohive quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold HIVE shares while 20 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 26.45 million shares or 4.99% less from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Nelson Roberts Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.16% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Gabelli & Investment Advisers, a New York-based fund reported 495,127 shares. Fincl has 0% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 100 shares. 547,802 were reported by Geode Management Lc. California Employees Retirement reported 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% stake. S Squared Technology Ltd has invested 3.4% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 67,308 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De owns 15,809 shares. Glazer Limited Liability Company holds 212,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.01% or 43,085 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 65,164 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 3,686 shares.