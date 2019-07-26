Nwq Investment Management Company Stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) Increased by $2.44 Million; Rbc Bearings (ROLL) Holder American Capital Management Increased Holding

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 187,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.27M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.66M, up from 4.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 1.10M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rbc Bearings (ROLL) by 34.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 5,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,560 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 16,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $162.43. About 17,711 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 13.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) by 66,765 shares to 161,235 shares, valued at $14.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,689 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Research System (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold ROLL shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 2.23% less from 23.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Natl Bancshares Company has invested 0.05% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). 17,463 were accumulated by M&T National Bank Corporation. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 1.11 million shares. Papp L Roy Associate, a Arizona-based fund reported 7,232 shares. 3,756 are owned by Bb&T Corp. 2.13M are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 349,181 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc has 0% invested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Crow Point Partners Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 2,788 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.02% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Snyder Management Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 415,155 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 52,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 10,895 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 8,561 shares. Moreover, Rmb Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.05% invested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 15,649 shares.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 46,110 shares to 830,190 shares, valued at $38.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 151,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Management accumulated 20,684 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 30 shares. Carroll Associates has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 5,549 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 2,160 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 3,808 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Nfc Investments Lc stated it has 0.1% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Tradition Capital Mngmt Lc reported 15,050 shares. Nwq Mngmt Lc holds 1.3% or 4.27M shares. Loews holds 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 18,973 shares. Ejf Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.8% or 4.07M shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd has invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). State Street Corp reported 12.81M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.09% or 330 shares.