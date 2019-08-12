Nwq Investment Management Company Stake In Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Was Has Lifted; Valueact Holdings LP Has Lifted Stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX)

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 29.52M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41B, up from 27.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 2.93 million shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 42,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.70M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 2.65 million shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 829,937 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Com. St Germain D J Communications holds 0.02% or 4,420 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fin Corporation has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Company Limited owns 380 shares. Hl Service reported 31,690 shares. Burney has 0.02% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 6,603 shares. The Pennsylvania-based First Communication has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 36,971 shares. Vigilant Management Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 64,414 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 108,927 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,484 shares. Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has 0.08% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 15,446 shares. James Investment Rech owns 0.05% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 14,671 shares. Bridges Management, a Nebraska-based fund reported 8,790 shares.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 6.70M shares to 13.22 million shares, valued at $653.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B Riley Finl Inc by 380,410 shares to 466,972 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 15,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

