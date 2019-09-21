Nwq Investment Management Company Raised Parsley Energy (PE) Position; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Global Thematic Partners Decreased Stake

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 27,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 267,792 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, up from 240,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 4.64 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 31,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 167,947 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.32 million, down from 199,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.24M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.72 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 736,450 shares to 16.16 million shares, valued at $68.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 28,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Homology Medicines Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

