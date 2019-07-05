Nwq Investment Management Company Lowered Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $942,032 as Shares Declined; Lateef Investment Management LP Lowered Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding by $3.95 Million as Valuation Rose

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 5,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,589 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.69M, down from 151,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $172.75. About 332,617 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 54,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,196 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43M, down from 352,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $83.89. About 626,279 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $807.71M for 14.98 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. Shares for $1.20M were sold by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30. On Friday, January 25 Barbagallo John A sold $2.94M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 45,000 shares. $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was bought by Snyder Barbara R.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14,076 shares to 68,737 shares, valued at $31.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive -1.8% after Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Hedge Funds Love The Progressive Corporation (PGR)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 210,688 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2.17M shares. 519 are owned by Carroll Financial Associate. New York-based Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co New York has invested 2.8% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 302,480 shares. Petrus Trust Lta has invested 3.48% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sigma Planning stated it has 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Swiss Financial Bank invested in 0.2% or 2.50M shares. Bluemountain invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gam Holdings Ag has 0.04% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 13,169 shares. 40,200 were reported by Twin Management. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.52% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 2,380 shares stake. Bartlett And Co Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 14 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 10.21 million shares.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 EPS, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $724.27M for 16.55 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Merger Mania Lifts Raytheon, Tableau – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Loeb joins Ackman in opposing United Tech merger – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Salesforce Nabs Tableau Software for $15.7 Billion. Now What? – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EE, RTN and LTXB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 91,103 shares to 365,431 shares, valued at $23.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpt Realty by 1.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. The insider Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.