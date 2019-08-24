Nwq Investment Management Company Lowered Its Ingersoll (IR) Holding by $2.20 Million; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Rose, Shareholder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Lowered Its Stake

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 20,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 407,755 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02M, down from 428,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $114.96. About 1.22M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $99.93. About 338,016 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M

