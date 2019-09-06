Nwq Investment Management Company Lowered Albany Intl (AIN) Holding; Next Century Growth Investors Upped By $642,735 Its Limoneira Co (LMNR) Position

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Limoneira Co (LMNR) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc acquired 27,945 shares as Limoneira Co (LMNR)’s stock declined 12.97%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 595,665 shares with $14.02M value, up from 567,720 last quarter. Limoneira Co now has $342.84M valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 1,417 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased Albany Intl Corp (AIN) stake by 16.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 74,770 shares as Albany Intl Corp (AIN)’s stock rose 10.73%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 372,535 shares with $26.67M value, down from 447,305 last quarter. Albany Intl Corp now has $2.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 1,998 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date; 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 52,204 shares. Citigroup owns 18,845 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 6,314 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bamco has 81,071 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,752 shares. Earnest Partners Llc reported 1.43 million shares stake. 350 were accumulated by Amer. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,192 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon reported 445,294 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 3.06 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 25,073 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability reported 1,672 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Wellington Management Grp Inc Incorporated Llp invested in 0.02% or 1.15 million shares.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) stake by 76,727 shares to 720,481 valued at $27.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) stake by 91,103 shares and now owns 365,431 shares. Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) was raised too.

Analysts await Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 7.06% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.85 per share. AIN’s profit will be $25.52 million for 25.89 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Albany International Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Limoneira Co has $3000 highest and $1800 lowest target. $24’s average target is 24.42% above currents $19.29 stock price. Limoneira Co had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded the shares of LMNR in report on Tuesday, May 14 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold LMNR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 18,000 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 1,228 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Bamco New York holds 325,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bank owns 25,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 40,100 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advisors stated it has 0.32% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 0.02% or 72,900 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 19,515 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 26,720 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Co owns 2,452 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American And Management invested in 0.03% or 4,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 3,628 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 20,622 shares.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,850 activity. Teague Alex M had bought 500 shares worth $9,850 on Friday, June 21.