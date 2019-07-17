Nwq Investment Management Company Lifted Stake in Bio Rad Labs (BIO); Daruma Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Therapeuticsmd (TXMD) as Share Value Declined

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 750,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.63M, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Therapeuticsmd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 2.28 million shares traded. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) has declined 45.29% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 03/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $107.3M; 11/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 11/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Enters Into Label Negotiations With FDA for TX-004HR; 07/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PROVIDING SUBSEQUENT UPDATES WITH RESPECT TO LABEL NEGOTIATIONS PRIOR TO PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE; 30/05/2018 – Top 3 — #1 FDA executes a 180 on TherapeuticsMD therapy, handing it an OK – and stoking concerns about political influence $TXMD; 08/03/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE FOR COMPLETION OF FDA’S REVIEW IS OCTOBER 28, 2018 FOR TX-001HR; 23/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Comments on Media Reports Regarding TX-004HR

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 17,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,091 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.63M, up from 141,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $308.65. About 111,297 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 2.60% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Not Effective as of Dec. 31; 07/03/2018 NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $244.70000; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Says it Won’t File Annual Report by Extended Deadline; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – CONCLUDED THAT INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WAS NOT EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $250.85000; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT

More notable recent TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/07/2019: LJPC, TXMD, GSK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Nuvectra Files For Expanded Label For Algovita SCS, Axovant Earnings, FDA Nod For Aratana – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s What Pushed TherapeuticsMD 37.8% Higher in January – The Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Are Betting Against These 2 Biotech Stocks – Nasdaq” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Presents At Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,870 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TXMD shares while 28 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 184.60 million shares or 0.67% more from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 704,516 shares. 14,052 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldg Public Lc. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 13.77 million shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.41% or 947,211 shares. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 28,514 shares. C Gp Hldgs A S holds 0.06% or 989,834 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). 2.34M were reported by Northern Tru. Credit Suisse Ag owns 135,657 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 180,736 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 101,999 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated holds 0% or 15,161 shares. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) or 29,100 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc holds 0% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) or 1,534 shares.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 770,327 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $32.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 23,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,141 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 9,708 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 3,997 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt owns 773 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset stated it has 13,930 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) or 10,592 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co accumulated 0.04% or 156,800 shares. Sandler Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 19,400 shares. Guggenheim Lc invested 0.02% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 944 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 1,443 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm has invested 0% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Dynamic Capital Mgmt Limited reported 2.02% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Eqis Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 1,315 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 2,978 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “iBio Announces First Agreement for Fill-Finish Services – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Moodyâ€™s Upgrades Bio-Rad to Baa2, Reflecting Recent Improvement in the Companyâ€™s Operating Performance – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Civilization Ventures Announces Portfolio Exit with Acquisition of Singular Bio by Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) – Business Wire” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 19,791 shares to 927,292 shares, valued at $50.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 17,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Hooker Furniture Corp (NASDAQ:HOFT).