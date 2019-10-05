Nwq Investment Management Company Holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Has Increased by $3.57 Million; Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holder Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Increased Position by $2.27 Million as Stock Value Rose

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 81,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.66M, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $44.16. About 683,465 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 216,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73 million, up from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 669,315 shares traded or 14.44% up from the average. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Forbes: One of America’s best banks is based in Arizona – Phoenix Business Journal” on January 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Feel Like Wal-Mart in 1970 – The Motley Fool” published on January 24, 2018, Fool.com published: “Money in the Bank: Western Alliance Bancorp Sees Profits Grow 30% – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2018. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wal-Mart Stock Gained 11% in November – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2017.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 12,282 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $32.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Livanova Plc by 7,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,486 shares, and cut its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold WAL shares while 106 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 83.81 million shares or 0.23% less from 84.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Advisors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 2,790 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 614,185 shares. 720,818 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.38% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 18,912 shares. Putnam Lc has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Automobile Association owns 33,716 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 168 shares. Ent Svcs invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Numerixs Investment Tech holds 2,604 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amer Intl Gru Inc has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 5,277 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 1.03 million shares stake. Renaissance Ltd Liability invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Inc holds 11,339 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.99, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PTCT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 53.17 million shares or 3.76% less from 55.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opaleye Mngmt invested 3.1% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Northern owns 682,232 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 119,528 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Alps owns 121,826 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Natl Asset Management Inc has 8,697 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has 734,417 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Proshare Advsr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 22,511 shares. Axon Cap Lp has invested 20.31% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 435,092 shares. Trexquant LP stated it has 13,075 shares. Shanda Asset Mngmt Hldgs Limited holds 30,332 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 140,588 are owned by Frontier Capital Mngmt. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company owns 34,947 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.