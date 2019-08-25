Nwq Investment Management Company Holding In Hni (HNI) Was Lifted; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Lowered Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Market Valuation Declined

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Hni Corp (HNI) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 191,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.18% . The institutional investor held 614,940 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.32M, up from 423,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Hni Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $30.19. About 185,245 shares traded. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 08/05/2018 – HNI Corp Raises Dividend to 29.5c Vs. 28.5c; 16/05/2018 – HNI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Straight Drop; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.40 TO $2.70 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES REVOLVING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS FROM $400 MLN TO $450 MLN; 08/05/2018 – HNI Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp. Announces CEO Retirement, Quarterly Earnings; 17/05/2018 – HNI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 24-25; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CORPORATION CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL YEAR 2018 ORGANIC SALES TO BE UP 5 TO 8 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – RETIREMENT OF STAN ASKREN AND PROMOTION OF JEFFREY LORENGER AS PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – HNI BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 29.5C/SHR FROM 28.5C, EST. 29.5C

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; 24/04/2018 – Tulsa World: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold HNI shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.12 million shares or 2.92% less from 31.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,535 shares. Mackay Shields Limited accumulated 21,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has 71,137 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 5,587 shares stake. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested 0% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc holds 0.02% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) or 14,110 shares. Victory Cap owns 29,541 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Element Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 6,746 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.69% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 56,952 shares. 4,463 were reported by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Ls Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). United Serv Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 6,656 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 314 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward reported 0.28% stake.

More notable recent HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HNI Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HNI Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why HNI’s Shares Plunged 10.7% Today – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “You Should Be Sitting Down for This Dividend – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU) by 9,664 shares to 241,930 shares, valued at $25.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 959,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,599 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CTB, AMZN, UBER, IPIC, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon expands Portland Tech Hub – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Sequoia Lc has invested 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citigroup Inc holds 402,174 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 73,451 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Crestwood Advisors Gp Limited Liability Com has 0.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,987 shares. Baltimore has 6,762 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 2.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sonata Group Inc holds 1,725 shares. Taconic Advsrs LP stated it has 53,000 shares or 6.98% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & stated it has 34,657 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Lp stated it has 2.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Truepoint invested in 582 shares. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Limited Com reported 18,864 shares. Hengehold Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).