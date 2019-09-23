Nwq Investment Management Company Holding in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Raised by $759,000; Fragasso Group Has Lifted Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $329,868

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 350.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 17,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 22,175 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $991,000, up from 4,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 253,905 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 1,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 12,328 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, up from 11,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $255.06. About 262,053 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551)

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $505.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,291 shares to 145,519 shares, valued at $39.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pinnacle Assocs Limited has 0.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jefferies Grp Inc holds 15,715 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 3,155 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office owns 20,830 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 216,369 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Altavista Wealth accumulated 0.07% or 888 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt reported 3,976 shares stake. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 18,646 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insur has 0.39% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aspiriant Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 1,272 shares. Moreover, Essex has 0.33% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 76,884 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh accumulated 0.27% or 96,012 shares. City Holding Company accumulated 0.51% or 7,424 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 9,481 shares.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Equitrans Midstream to make acquisition – Pittsburgh Business Times” on March 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQM Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Federal wildlife authorization for Mountain Valley Pipeline faces lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQM Midstream Partners’ 10.5% Yield Is Safe – For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ETRN and EQM Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 51,691 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $80.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 95,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 637,290 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Lc owns 0.05% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 22,972 shares. Cv Starr And Tru has 65,000 shares. Moreover, Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj has 1.33% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 36,500 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 145,169 shares. Captrust Advsrs has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 2,116 shares. Kayne Anderson Advisors Limited Partnership owns 1.1% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 1.64M shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag invested in 8,058 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.43 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs holds 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 175,583 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Lc stated it has 14.76 million shares or 4.32% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co accumulated 434 shares or 0% of the stock. Md Sass Invsts Inc stated it has 0.4% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma reported 1.85 million shares stake.