Nwq Investment Management Company Holding In Enersys (ENS) Was Raised; Todd Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Biogen Idec (BIIB) by $10.93 Million

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 61,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 588,444 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.31 million, up from 526,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.16. About 177,165 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 46.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 46,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 54,986 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.86 million, down from 101,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $238.44. About 21,392 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 34,803 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $48.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 30,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 732,283 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 7.23 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 30,988 shares to 232,415 shares, valued at $20.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 77,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

