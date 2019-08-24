Nwq Investment Management Company Has Upped Its Royal Bk Scotland Group Plc (RBS) Stake; Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Shorts Increased By 2.72%

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Royal Bk Scotland Group Plc (RBS) stake by 10.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc acquired 228,393 shares as Royal Bk Scotland Group Plc (RBS)’s stock declined 14.47%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 2.39 million shares with $15.58M value, up from 2.16 million last quarter. Royal Bk Scotland Group Plc now has $26.50B valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 798,918 shares traded. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) has declined 20.30% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RBS News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-RBS lawyers ask ex-staffer to destroy documents, DOJ informed; 17/04/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND RBS.L – ENTERED INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH TRUSTEE OF MAIN SCHEME OF RBS GROUP PENSION FUND; 08/05/2018 – RBS CEO MCEWAN FACES LAWMAKERS ON BRANCH CLOSURES: LIVE; 16/05/2018 – $RBS.GB, $HSBA.GB/@youseftv: BREAKING: HSBC’s #Saudi Arabian unit (SABB) and RBS local venture (Alawwal) have reached a preliminary, non-binding agreement on a POSSIBLE MERGER. It would be the first industry consolidation in the country since at least the beginning of the century. – ! $RBS.GB $HSBA; 30/04/2018 – RBS: If Approved Ring-Fencing Transfer Program Expected to be Implemented in August; 10/05/2018 – RBS to consider appeals for indirect losses to businesses in its turnaround unit; 07/03/2018 – The Royal Bank of Scotland plc – Stabilisation Notice; 08/05/2018 – RBS CEO SAYS BRITISH GOVERNMENT HAS EXPRESSED NO VIEW ON ITS BRANCH CLOSURES; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S ALAWWAL BANK- MERGER WOULD VALUE EACH ALAWWAL BANK SHARE AT SAR 16.3 AND ALAWWAL BANK’S EXISTING ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL AT APPROXIMATELY SAR 18.6 BILLION; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – RBS reaches $4.9 bln deal to settle U.S. investigation

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) had an increase of 2.72% in short interest. AXSM’s SI was 5.89 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.72% from 5.73M shares previously. With 1.27M avg volume, 5 days are for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s short sellers to cover AXSM’s short positions. The SI to Axsome Therapeutics Inc’s float is 28.4%. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 405,493 shares traded. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has risen 880.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 880.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXSM News: 27/03/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics to Host R&D Day with Key Opinion Leaders Focused on AXS-05 and Unmet Needs in Depression, Alzheimer’s Disease Agitation, and Nicotine Dependence; 08/05/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC – IDMC ALSO REVIEWED AVAILABLE SAFETY INFORMATION FROM STUDY AND INDICATED AXS-05 APPEARED SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED; 03/05/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Announces AXS-05 Poster Presentation at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Psychiatric Association; 07/03/2018 – AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, AXSOME HAD $34.0 MLN OF CASH COMPARED TO $36.6 MLN OF CASH AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 23/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of AXS-05 in Smoking Cessation; 07/03/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics 4Q Loss $7.43M; 29/05/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics to Present Data on AXS-05 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC – SECOND INTERIM ANALYSIS ANTICIPATED SECOND HALF OF 2018 FOR EFFICACY; 19/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Appoints Nick Pizzie as Chief Fincl Officer

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) stake by 2.25 million shares to 1.45M valued at $18.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) stake by 10,024 shares and now owns 356,850 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $855.30 million. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain.

