Nwq Investment Management Company Has Upped By $6.26 Million Its Tenaris S A (TS) Stake; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV)

Among 2 analysts covering Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Barratt Developments PLC has GBX 770 highest and GBX 670 lowest target. GBX 720’s average target is 13.21% above currents GBX 636 stock price. Barratt Developments PLC had 22 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy” on Thursday, July 11. See Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 540.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 650.00 New Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 540.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Tenaris S A (TS) stake by 50.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc acquired 223,460 shares as Tenaris S A (TS)’s stock declined 7.82%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 667,270 shares with $18.85M value, up from 443,810 last quarter. Tenaris S A now has $12.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 2.68 million shares traded or 16.03% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c

More notable recent Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Care About Barratt Developments PLCâ€™s (LON:BDEV) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Share Price Has Gained 59% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. The company has market cap of 6.47 billion GBP. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, such as apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. It has a 8.91 P/E ratio. The firm provides homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

The stock increased 1.27% or GBX 8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 636. About 2.90 million shares traded. Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tenaris wins $1.9B ADNOC tubulars contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tenaris Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tenaris SA (TS) CEO Paolo Rocca on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) stake by 39,499 shares to 2.21 million valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 51,468 shares and now owns 217,292 shares. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) was reduced too.