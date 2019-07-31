Nwq Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake by $942,032; Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cut Its Treehouse Foods (THS) Position as Valuation Declined

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,278 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.52. About 612,678 shares traded or 8.28% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 5,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,589 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.69 million, down from 151,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $182.23. About 1.09M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. The insider Jimenez Frank R sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828. $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 187,739 shares to 4.27 million shares, valued at $59.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 143,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Scotland Group Plc (NYSE:RBS).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.17M for 15.82 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Cap Management holds 1.79% or 670,437 shares in its portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.04% stake. Thomas White Interest Ltd reported 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cannell Peter B holds 0.33% or 46,955 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pittenger And Anderson invested 0.32% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 2,243 were accumulated by Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 11,148 shares. Kistler stated it has 180 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Co reported 12,221 shares. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 6,904 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 50 are held by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Us State Bank De reported 514,650 shares. London Of Virginia has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,695 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia owns 4,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mcclain Value Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 75,250 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.06% or 565,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 2.31M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 28,890 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) or 29,473 shares. Massachusetts Finance Commerce Ma reported 632,845 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 679,946 are owned by Ameriprise Finance. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 5,873 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Communication, New York-based fund reported 182,228 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 10,274 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 17,396 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Federated Pa has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.