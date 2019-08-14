Nwq Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Albany Intl (AIN) Position; Last Week Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Digital Realty Trust had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 8. See Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co.

03/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Argus 140.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jefferies

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $120 Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $125 Initiate

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased Albany Intl Corp (AIN) stake by 16.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 74,770 shares as Albany Intl Corp (AIN)’s stock rose 10.73%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 372,535 shares with $26.67 million value, down from 447,305 last quarter. Albany Intl Corp now has $2.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.16. About 90,275 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold Digital Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Prtn Inc invested in 1,240 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Security Comml Bank Of So Dak holds 2.14% or 14,371 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 0.2% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 142,917 shares. Boston Common Asset Lc owns 0.34% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 22,168 shares. 5,590 were accumulated by Winfield Inc. Kistler stated it has 91 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 845,614 were reported by Duff & Phelps Company. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 346 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grassi Inv invested in 74,460 shares or 1.31% of the stock. 731,678 were reported by Swiss Bancorporation. Company Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.53% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 17,421 shares. Washington-based Washington Trust Comml Bank has invested 0.62% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cordasco Network owns 6,794 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. First Interstate National Bank has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 2,274 shares.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , through its controlling interest in Digital Realty Trust, L.P., engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of technology-related real estate. The company has market cap of $24.78 billion. It focuses on strategically located properties containing applications and activities critical to the day-to-day activities of technology industry tenants and corporate enterprise datacenter users, including the information technology departments of Fortune 1000 companies, and financial services companies. It has a 109 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s property portfolio consists of Internet gateway properties, corporate datacenter properties, technology manufacturing properties, and regional or national offices of technology companies.

The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $118.92. About 410,736 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 34,316 shares to 337,953 valued at $22.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) stake by 115,987 shares and now owns 620,151 shares. Posco (NYSE:PKX) was raised too.

