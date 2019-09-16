Nwq Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Firstenergy (FE) Stake as Share Value Rose; Ufp Technologies (UFPT) Stock Rose While Polar Securities Boosted Stake by $6.20 Million

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc (UFPT) by 302.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 151,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.74% . The institutional investor held 201,071 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37 million, up from 49,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Ufp Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.96M market cap company. It closed at $40.65 lastly. It is down 35.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPT News: 09/05/2018 – UFP HIRED MARK BRODIE AS HEAD OF EUROPEAN EXECUTION; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q EPS 24c; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $42.9 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 20/04/2018 – DJ UFP Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPT); 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR $0.24

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 268,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.05M, down from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 593,650 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 02/04/2018 – STEP Energy Services Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Filing Does Not Involve Company or Certain Other Units; 30/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Responds to PJM Interconnection Reliability Study:; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises FirstEnergy Corp. Outlk To Pos; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – Potomac Edison Boosts Fridge Recycling Incentive to $75; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 08/03/2018 – JCP&L Remains Focused on Restoring Longest-Duration Outages; 30/05/2018 – Secure Energy Services at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 05/04/2018 – Superior Gold Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 11; 27/03/2018 – Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station Returns to Service Following Refueling and Maintenance Outage

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $399.58M for 16.06 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Epoch Prtnrs invested in 1.07% or 5.52 million shares. Becker Cap Mgmt reported 273,856 shares stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 51,118 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co stated it has 60,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Synovus has 0.02% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 24,116 shares. 96,008 were reported by Nomura Asset Mngmt. 151,127 are held by Sg Americas Limited Liability. 28,395 were accumulated by Qs Investors Limited. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 60,273 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.22% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 292 are owned by Johnson Grp Inc. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 157,251 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $70.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 17,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,175 shares, and has risen its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP).

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (Call) (NYSE:BC) by 283,361 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) (NYSE:WWE) by 137,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold UFPT shares while 20 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.18 million shares or 4.70% more from 4.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gp accumulated 391,778 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% or 36,367 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 0% of its portfolio in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 316 shares. Prelude Limited Company invested in 0% or 200 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 111,808 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 11,122 shares. Wellington Llp has invested 0% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Earnest Partners Lc has 0% invested in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Perritt Capital accumulated 0.25% or 18,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 29,057 shares. Acadian Asset Llc stated it has 0% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Meeder Asset has invested 0% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT).