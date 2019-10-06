Nwq Investment Management Company Has Raised Stake in Federal Signal (FSS); As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Market Valuation Rose, Energy Income Partners Has Lowered Position by $44.78 Million

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 508,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 929,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.81 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 2.89M shares traded or 33.85% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 17,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 673,750 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.02M, up from 656,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 228,503 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL – ELTING TO ASSUME ACCOUNTING RESPONSIBILITIES PREVIOUSLY HELD BY IAN HUDSON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 14%; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Full-Yr Outlook After Reporting Strong 1Q Earnings and Record Orders, Up 54%; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q EPS 21c; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 8C/SHR FROM 7C, EST. 7C; 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Full-Year Outlook after Reporting Strong First Quarter Earnings and Record Orders, Up 54%

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 243,152 shares to 5.23 million shares, valued at $130.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 294,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $590.18M for 19.50 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy AEP With The Convertible Preferred – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “How the Case for Owning American Electric Power for the Next Decade Has Changed – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about American Electric Power Company Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stable Dividend Stocks to Buy as Fixed Income Vanishes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Virtu Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,061 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 281,626 shares stake. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 36,700 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Motco has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 14,733 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn reported 4,046 shares stake. Holderness Investments holds 0.15% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,655 shares. Crestwood Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 14,663 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Company accumulated 5,220 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Paloma Prtnrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 28,667 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Corp reported 621 shares. North Star Asset Management holds 2,411 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd holds 0% or 3,714 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold FSS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.41 million shares or 0.43% less from 52.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 92,007 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation, New York-based fund reported 11,220 shares. 8,140 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.03% stake. 287 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. 864,447 are held by Northern Tru. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). 609,892 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Tarbox Family Office holds 86 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 18,744 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 1.80M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability reported 168,562 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource holds 0.02% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) or 1.43 million shares. Mason Street Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 20,124 shares.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 220,998 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $38.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 24,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,345 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

More notable recent Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Federal Signal Completes Acquisition of Mark Rite Lines Equipment Company, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gartner, Inc.’s (NYSE:IT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Federal Signal (FSS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.